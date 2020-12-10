There have been 15 positive cases of COVID-19 among workers at a construction site at Michael Garron Hospital over the last few weeks.

EllisDon confirmed the positive cases in a statement provided to CP24 on Thursday.

They said that contact tracing has already been undertaken and those who have been deemed to be close contacts of the individuals who tested positive have been asked to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of the results.

They say that a full-site cleaning was also conducted by a third-party company on Wednesday night.

“We can confirm that some workers at the project site have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few weeks. These individuals are required to self-isolate for 10-days and be cleared by Public Health or a medical professional before returning to the jobsite. As it stands now, 15 workers have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement notes. “We have been in close contact with both The Ministry of Labour (MOL) and Toronto Public Health and they are satisfied with the safety measures EllisDon has in place.”

EllisDon says that it has “no intention of halting operations unless instructed otherwise by health authorities.”

It says that it is taking a number of additional precautions at the site, including the mandatory wearing of masks at all time and temperature checks.