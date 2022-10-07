

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is bringing in tough new immigration measures against the Iranian regime, which will mean more than 10,000 members of the country's Revolutionary Guard will be forever barred from entering Canada.

Canada is pursuing a listing of the Iranian regime, including the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, under the most powerful provision of federal immigration laws.

Trudeau said this has been used against regimes that committed war crimes or genocide, such as in Bosnia and Rwanda, and will “raise the bar internationally in holding Iran accountable.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada will also expand its sanctions and hold members of the Revolutionary Guard, which she called a “terrorist organization,” to account.

Canada does not list Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist entity.

Trudeau also says the federal government will create a new sanctions bureau and allocate $76 million to bolster the ability of Global Affairs Canada and the RCMP to implement sanctions.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.