

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The majority of Toronto residents say that they are satisfied with the TTC but nearly half of them also report having their commutes regularly impacted by delays, a new poll from Forum Research has found.

Forum Research polled 1,936 self-identified transit users in five major Canadian cities, including 622 in Toronto.

The poll revealed that 68 per cent of Toronto transit riders are either very satisfied (16 per cent) or somewhat satisfied (52 per cent) with the TTC, though it also found that there are several areas in which service falls short of expectations for riders.

Most notably, the poll reveals that nearly half of riders (49 per cent) reported having their commutes impacted by delays either very or somewhat often. That number jumped to 56 per cent for riders who said that they regularly commute during the morning or afternoon rush and 65 per cent for riders who said they take the TTC more than once a day.

When compared to the other cities polled – Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver and Edmonton – Toronto residents were the most likely to say that their commutes are affected by delays. Calgary transit riders were the least likely at 37 per cent.

“Generally, people are satisfied with the TTC; they feel the system is clean, that it provides good value for money, and is fairly reliable,” Forum Research President Dr. Lorne Bozinoff said in a press release. “But where the numbers appear troubling, is amongst those who report being affected by unexpected delays, particularly those travelling during rush hour. These are the types of issues that drive satisfaction down and should be addressed.”

About 70 per cent of respondents to the poll said that they find the TTC to be either somewhat clean (50 per cent) or very clean (20 per cent) and 68 per cent said that they believe that it provides either somewhat good value for money (44 per cent) or very good value for money (24 per cent).

While Toronto riders were the most likely to say that service is frequent among the cities polled (82 per cent), they were less likely on the whole to describe service as reliable.

About 76 per cent of TTC riders said that service was reliable compared to 80 per cent in Vancouver and 78 per cent in Calgary.

The poll is considered accurate to within 2.23 per cent, 19 times out of 20.