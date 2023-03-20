In a few weeks, the Toronto Transit Commission will increase fares for youth and adult riders.

As of April 3, both cash and pay as-you-go PRESTO fares for youths and adults will go up 10 cents.

The fares for seniors, Fair Pass Transit Discount Program users, and monthly pass customers will remain the same.

The fare hike was introduced with the 2023 Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) operating budget, which saw a $958.7-million subsidy granted from the city.

The commission says the new fare rates, alongside the almost $1-billion in municipal funding, “will help ensure the system is reliable, safe, and accessible for all Torontonians.”

NEW TTC FARES

As of April 3, adult cash fares will increase to $3.35 and youth cash fares to $2.40.

Regular adult PRESTO fares will increase to $3.30, while a physical PRESTO adult ticket will cost $3.35. Youth PRESTO fares will rise to $2.35.

Two-way adult PRESTO tickets will be $6.70 and an adult PRESTO Day Pass will be $13.50.