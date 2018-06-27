

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The victims in a double drowning at a resort in The Blue Mountains on Tuesday night have been identified as a 34-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter, both from Scarborough.

Ontario Provincial Police say that first responders were dispatched to the Mountain Springs Resort and Conference Centre on Grey Road 19 at around 7:15 p.m. for a reported drowning.

Authorities say that the victims were rushed to a local hospital but were pronounced dead a short time later.

Speaking with CTV News on Wednesday, the husband and the father of the victims identified them as 34-year-old Tiffany Gong and five-year-old Chloe Gong.

“My heart is broken,” Yiting Gong said.

Yiting Gong said that his wife and daughter went to the pool shortly before he did on Tuesday and that when he arrived 10 minutes later they were “gone.”

He said that he loved both of them "so much" and is struggling to come to terms with their death.

"Just 10 minutes, they gone. Just 10 minutes earlier they come down, I come later … and they gone," he said. "I don't know why they don't have a lifeguard. They should have a lifeguard in here to save their life."

Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the drowning at this point.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Martin Hachey told CP24 on Wednesday morning that officers will be looking for surveillance camera footage and will also interview anyone who was in the vicinity of the pool at the time.

He said that it remains unclear whether the mother may have drowned while attempting to save the five-year-old, though he said that is something that investigators will consider.

“It is something I can’t confirm but is something that certainly our investigators will be looking at. If there is any surveillance our investigators will be looking at it and they will be interviewing any witnesses whatsoever to piece this together and figure out exactly what happened,” he said.

OPP initially said that the victims were from Markham, though they actually lived within the City of Toronto’s boundaries and Chloe Gong attended Iroquois Junior Public School near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue in Scarborough.

In a letter that was sent home to parents on Wednesday, the principal of the school described Gong as “a vibrant student who will be remembered fondly by her friends and teachers.”

“Some of our students are understandably upset and our focus will be to help students and staff cope with Chloe’s death,” Principal Marcia Pate wrote. “Specially trained Toronto District School Board staff were at the school today to help guide students and staff through this difficult time. Their role was to provide support and counselling for student and staff who required assistance and they will remain at the school for as long as needed.”

According to a property manager, the victims were renting a privately-owned residence at the Mountain Springs Resort and Conference Centre and would have had access to the pool.

A post-mortem examination is planned for today at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.