Motorcycle crash in Mississauga leaves man with critical injuries
Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Mississauga on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Friday, July 26, 2024 11:22PM EDT
A man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Tomken Road shortly after 9:33 p.m. for a crash.
Peel paramedics say an adult male was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.