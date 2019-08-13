Motorcycle rider dead after Scarborough collision
The scene of a collision involving a motorcycle in Scarborough on August 13, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:00PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:01PM EDT
A motorcycle rider is dead after a collision in Scarborough’s Milliken neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the intersection of Steeles Avenue and McCowan Road
The victim was initially rushed to hospital without vital signs but was later pronounced dead.
It is the 34th traffic fatality of 2019.
The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.
The intersection is closed as police investigate at the scene.