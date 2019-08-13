

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A motorcycle rider is dead after a collision in Scarborough’s Milliken neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the intersection of Steeles Avenue and McCowan Road

The victim was initially rushed to hospital without vital signs but was later pronounced dead.

It is the 34th traffic fatality of 2019.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

The intersection is closed as police investigate at the scene.