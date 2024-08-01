A motorcycle rider has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in midtown Toronto.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 11 a.m. near Mount Pleasant Road and Stubbard Avenue, which is northeast of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Police say that Mount Pleasant Road is currently closed for investigation from Blythwood Road to Sherwood Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet clear.

Drivers are being urged to consider alternate routes.