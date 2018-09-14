

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Highway 401 in North York Thursday night.

The collision happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway between Yonge Street and Bayview Avenue at around 10:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following the crash, Toronto Paramedic Services says.

The collector lanes were shut down for several hours, but have since reopened.