A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash east of Bowmanville, Ont. Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The collision happened at noon on Highway 2, between Highway 418 and Solina Road.

Durham Regional Police said the motorcycle driver lost control and went off the roadway, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver sustained critical injuries in the crash and is set to be airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre via Ornge air ambulance for treatment.

Highway 2 is closed in the area as an investigation gets underway.