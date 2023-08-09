Motorcyclist dead after collision in Brampton
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share:
Published Wednesday, August 9, 2023 7:19PM EDT
A man is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Brampton Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred in the area of Goreway Drive and Auction Lane, south of Queen Street East, just after 4:30 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is unknown.