A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Burlington Saturday morning.

Halton Regional Police said it happened at the intersection of Appleby Line and No. 2 Sideroad just before noon and involved a red Ducati motorcycle and a black Volkswagen Jetta.

The Ducati was travelling north on Appleby Line when it collided with the Jetta that was turning left from No. 2 Sideroad onto Appleby Line, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced at the scene.

The collision reconstruction unit is investigating the collision. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.