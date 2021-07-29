Motorcyclist dead after collision in Etobicoke
Police are investigating a fatal collision in Etobicoke. (Chopper 24)
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 4:22PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 29, 2021 4:22PM EDT
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Kipling Avenue and Jutland Road, north of The Queensway.
Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.