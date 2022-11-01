A man has died after a collision in Scarborough on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Markham Road and Eastpark Boulevard and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, police say.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died of his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown.

Toronto fire and police are on scene and Markham Rd. is closed from Blakemanor Boulevard to Greencrest Circuit.