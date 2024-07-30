A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash west of Bowmanville, Ont. Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The collision happened at noon on Highway 2, between Highway 418 and Solina Road.

Durham Regional Police said the motorcycle driver lost control and went off the roadway, and was ejected from the vehicle.

Initially, police said the driver sustained critical injuries in the crash and was set to be airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre via Ornge air ambulance for treatment.

In an update, police said that the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

"The Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) are on scene and will have the roadway closed for an extended period of time as they investigate this fatal crash," police told CTV News Toronto.