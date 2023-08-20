

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a motorcyclist has died after striking a moose in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.

The crash happened Saturday at around 8:15 p.m. in the municipality of St-Gédéon, which sits on Lake St-Jean about 15 kilometres southwest of Alma.

Police spokesman Stéphane Tremblay says the 21-year-old rider was alone on his bike travelling toward the town when he hit the animal.

He says the motorcyclist was sent to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man was a resident of Alma.

They say an officer specializing in collision investigations was assigned to the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2023.