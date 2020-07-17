

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Bloomington and Kennedy roads just after 3 p.m.

York Regional Police say a dump truck collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours for police investigation.