Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 4:08PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 17, 2020 5:02PM EDT
A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville Friday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Bloomington and Kennedy roads just after 3 p.m.
York Regional Police say a dump truck collided with a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours for police investigation.