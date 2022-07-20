A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a vehicle in Vaughan on Tuesday night, police say.

York Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Martin Grove Road and Highway 7 at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with multiple occupants.

Investigators said a 44-year-old Etobicoke man riding a Kawasaki motorbike struck a Honda Civic with two people inside.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people inside the vehicle involved were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation but police are looking to identify the driver of a dark-coloured Mini Cooper with a red racing stripe that was seen in the area at the time of the collision.