Motorcyclist has serious injuries after crash in Toronto
A motorcyclist is in hospital following a crash in Toronto overnight.
Published Saturday, August 28, 2021 6:46AM EDT
Police responded to a single-motor vehicle collision in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Keele Street shortly after 3 a.m.
A motorcyclist was located with serious injuries and was transported to hospital, police said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police and a reconstruction crew are on scene investigating.