

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Trudelle Street and Danforth Road, just north of Eglinton Avenue East, just after 3 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist ran a red light and subsequently got hit by a car.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a firearm was initially located at the scene. They later determined that it was a BB gun.

The roads in the area are closed for scene reconstruction.