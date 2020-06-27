CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash in Scarborough
Police are investigating a crash in Scarborough involving a motorcycle and a car.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 7:52PM EDT
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Trudelle Street and Danforth Road, just north of Eglinton Avenue East, just after 3 p.m.
Police said the motorcyclist ran a red light and subsequently got hit by a car.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police said a firearm was initially located at the scene. They later determined that it was a BB gun.
The roads in the area are closed for scene reconstruction.