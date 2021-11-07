Motorcyclist killed in collision in Caledon
Published Sunday, November 7, 2021 10:01PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 7, 2021 10:01PM EST
A motorcyclist died after colliding with another vehicle in Caledon Sunday afternoon.
The Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened on King Street between Mississauga and Heritage roads.
Peel paramedics said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Roads in the area have been closed for several hours as police investigate the crash.