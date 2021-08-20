A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on the Don Valley Parkway Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the DVP near Highway 401 just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the motorcyclist was trying to exit onto Highway 401 when it lost control.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

“Witnesses reported seeing this motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision. The driver was not able to maintain control as he exited onto Highway 401 where he was ejected from his motorcycle and ended up on the highway below,” Schmidt said.

He added that the motorcyclist hit a vehicle when he was thrown off his bike.

“There will be heavy delays in the area for the next several hours while our collision reconstruction team does their work,” Schmidt said.

The collision has closed the eastbound collector lanes of Hwy. 401 from Avenue Road to the DVP. The northbound DVP ramp to eastbound Hwy. 401 is also closed.