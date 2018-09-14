

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A motorcyclist in their 20s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in the Eatonville area of Etobicoke.

It happened near Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall shortly after 1 p.m.

One person riding a motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries after colliding with another vehicle, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The rider was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Images from the scene showed a motorcycle lying in the road and a nearby vehicle with a heavily dented rear passenger door.

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane of The East Mall are shut down as police investigate the collision.