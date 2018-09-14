Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after Eatonville collision
A motorcycle lies in the street at the scene of a collision at Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall Friday September 14, 2018. (Peter Muscat)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 2:13PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 14, 2018 2:15PM EDT
A motorcyclist in their 20s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in the Eatonville area of Etobicoke.
It happened near Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall shortly after 1 p.m.
One person riding a motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries after colliding with another vehicle, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
The rider was rushed to hospital via emergency run.
Images from the scene showed a motorcycle lying in the road and a nearby vehicle with a heavily dented rear passenger door.
All southbound lanes and one northbound lane of The East Mall are shut down as police investigate the collision.