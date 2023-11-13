Motorcyclist rushed to the hospital following collision with driver in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating a Nov. 14 collision between a motorcyclist and the driver of a vehicle near Finch and Warden avenues.
Published Monday, November 13, 2023 3:24PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2023 3:53PM EST
A motorcyclist has been rushed to the hospital following a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough.
The crash happened in the L’Amoreaux area, near Finch and Warden avenues.
Toronto police said they were called to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Paramedics told CP24 that an adult male operating a motorcycle was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
A short time later, Toronto police said that the victim's injuries are now considered life-threatening.
Finch Avenue is currently closed westbound at Warden as police investigate. Drivers should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, they said.