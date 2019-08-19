

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash on Highway 427 in Mississauga on Monday.



Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Highway 427, south of Derry Road, for reports of a collision.



Ontarion Provinvial police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the motorcyclist was reportedly "splitting lanes" when he hit the back of another truck.



Schmidt said the man was rushed to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.



Police have closed the northbound lanes on Highway 427 for investigation.

