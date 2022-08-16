A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing into a large container that reportedly flew off a vehicle in Scarborough.

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP said the tote container measures roughly  four feet by four feet.

He said the operator of the motorcycle collided with the object.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 between Meadowvale and Brock roads were shut down for several hours as police investigated. All lanes reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

Police are reminding drivers who are hauling cargo to “make sure your equipment is secured.”