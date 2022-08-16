A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing into a large container that reportedly flew off a vehicle in Scarborough.

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP said the tote container measures roughly four feet by four feet.

He said the operator of the motorcycle collided with the object.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Motorcycle rider remains at a trauma centre being treated, #Hwy401/Meadowvale eb express lanes remain blocked for ongoing investigation. The tote fell from another vehicle which the rider collided with.

If you were hauling cargo make sure your equipment is secured #RoadSafety. pic.twitter.com/W7Vghv9GQs — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 16, 2022

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 between Meadowvale and Brock roads were shut down for several hours as police investigated. All lanes reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

Motorcycle rider struck a tote container that fell from a vehicle. Rider with serious injuries. #TorontoOPP investigating. Other vehicle has been located. #Hwy401/Meadowvale eastbound express lanes closed for investigation. pic.twitter.com/6Rh2dEMWb3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 16, 2022

Police are reminding drivers who are hauling cargo to “make sure your equipment is secured.”