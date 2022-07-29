Motorcyclist seriously injured in North York collision
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, July 29, 2022 10:10PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision in North York, police say.
The crash happened in the area of Trethewey and Brookhaven drives, west of Black Creek Drive, after 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say a rider was thrown from their motorcycle as a result. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.