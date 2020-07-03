CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Motorcylist seriously injured in East York collision
Toronto police
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 6:05PM EDT
A man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in East York Friday afternoon.
Police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Broadview Avenue and Hillside Drive.
The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police are investigating.