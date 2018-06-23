

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two occupants of a Volkswagen made it out of their submerged vehicle after it was driven straight into Lake Ontario at Ashbridges Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the area at 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a driver put their Volkswagen into the lake and it sank.

Police said a male and female were in the vehicle at the time it made contact with the water. The occupants told police they thought the area was a “driveway of some sort.”

The area was actually a boat launch.

Officers said they were shaken up by the ordeal but otherwise uninjured.

Firefighters and a police boat arrived at the scene but the vehicle remains submerged.

Officers attached a line to the car at one point and managed to open the trunk of the car.