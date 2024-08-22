Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area
Published Thursday, August 22, 2024 10:13AM EDT
The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after an investigation.
The suspect, mounties say, was allegedly participating in the activities of a listed terrorist group and was counselling another person to commit a terrorism offence.
The force said the charges against the suspect – who was a minor at the time of the alleged offences and cannot be named – follow a "lengthy" investigation.
