Mounties raid Que. home linked to White House poison letter suspect
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A lawyer representing eight news media outlets is challenging decisions made by a Nova Scotia provincial court judge regarding the redaction of RCMP search warrants used in the investigation of the mass shooting in April that claimed 22 lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 11:52AM EDT
ST-HUBERT, Que. -- The RCMP says it's conducting an operation south of Montreal in connection with an envelope containing the poison ricin that was sent to the White House.
Police said today the operation is occurring on Vauquelin Blvd. in St-Hubert, on Montreal's south shore.
The Associated Press reported Sunday a woman suspected of sending the envelope was arrested at the New York-Canada border.
Canadian law enforcement was called in to help the FBI investigate after American authorities found evidence that the suspicious letter had originated in Canada.
More coming.