Michael Ford, Ontario's minister of citizenship and multiculturalism, says he is taking a leave of absence from cabinet and his duties as MPP to prioritize his health.

The York South—Weston MPP, whose uncle is Premier Doug Ford, made the announcement in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“This decision was made after much thought, and while it weighs very heavily on me, it is necessary for me to prioritize my health and well-being over the next couple of months,” he wrote.

Ford was elected into provincial office in June 2022 and assumed the cabinet position later that month.

He previously served as a Toronto city councillor and Toronto District School board trustee.

It is unknown at this time when Ford will return to cabinet, but a representative from his office said they will share that information as soon as it has been determined.

Premier Ford has not yet commented publicly on the news.