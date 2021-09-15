

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- Former prime minister Brian Mulroney joined Erin O'Toole on the campaign trail in Quebec, comparing the Conservative leader's preceding months to the lead-up to his 1984 win for the Progressive Conservatives.

The 82-year-old who governed Canada from that year until 1993 walked onto a stage before an audience of supporters chanting his name.

Mulroney drew similarities between he and O'Toole, saying they both married up and were lawyers.

He told a story of getting a call from O'Toole several months earlier where the Tory leader said pollsters were predicting he would lose, media coverage was bad and there was restlessness within the party.

Mulroney says he told O'Toole he should feel excited, because that's what he was told in the months leading up to the 1984 election where his Progressive Conservatives defeated the Liberals, forming a majority government with many seats in Quebec.

The former prime minister says O'Toole offers strong, steady and visionary leadership, and will have to tackle ending the COVID-19 pandemic and reviving an "anemic" economy.

Mulroney says he's not interested in attacking anyone in the campaign and was there because he believes in electing O'Toole.

The appearance of the former prime minister comes one day after Jean Chretien, who was in power from 1993 to 2003, campaigned for Liberal leader Justin Trudeau in Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2021.