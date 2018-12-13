

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say that after investigating numerous bomb threats made to locations across the city including King subway station, they have deemed all of them to be unfounded.

“We take any threats that involve bombs or suspicious packages very seriously,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said.

Officers said King Station was cleared shortly after 3:30 p.m. and the nature and origin of the threat is being investigated.

Const. David Hopkinson said the threat was made to the area around the station and TTC management ordered an evacuation.

Hopkinson said locations around the city began receiving calls describing a bomb threat at 11 a.m. this morning.

He wouldn’t specify what areas were targeted.

“There have been a number of them in the downtown core,” Hopkinson said.

He later said as more than 10 phone call bomb threats have been received and one of them was to a major hospital in the city.

By 9 p.m., police said each threat had been deemed unfounded.

“Similar threats were made in other jurisdictions and we are working with our law enforcement and community partners. We would ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious incidents,” police said.

Service on Line 1 was suspended for a time downtown after the King Station evacuation but has since resumed.

A number of cities in the U.S. as well as police officials in Winnipeg, Calgary, Ottawa and Vancouver also said they responded to several bomb threats.

Police in York and Peel regions tweeted that several businesses there received email bomb threats demanding a payment in bitcoin.

Both police services said the email threat said the payment of bitcoin would reveal where the "bomb" was located.

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx would not say if any of its properties were targeted but said commuters should expect a heightened security presence tonight.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said his office is aware of the threats made in cities across Canada.

“We encourage Canadians to follow the direction of local law enforcement and to report anything suspicious to them. Swatting incidents are serious crimes and will be investigated by police.”

The OPP said it had assigned a detective from its criminal investigations bureau to coordinate a province-wide investigation into the threats.