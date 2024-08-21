Multiple Canadian Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2024 11:53AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2024 11:53AM EDT
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
B'nai Brith Canada says more than 100 Jewish institutions received an email at 5 a.m. ET threatening explosions, and Ottawa police say they are on site at several hospitals in the capital.
More details to come...