Multiple people have been injured, and one person has been airlifted to hospital, following a crash in Orillia Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a serious collision involving two vehicles at Highway 12 and Sturgeon Bay Road.

Ornge air ambulance responded to the scene and airlifted one person to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Three other people were transported to a local hospital, and two are in serious condition, according to Simcoe paramedics.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours.