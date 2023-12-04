Multiple properties engulfed in Burlington fire
A large fire in Burlington, Ont. can be seen just after 5 a.m. on Monday morning.
A residential fire has engulfed multiple properties in Burlington, Ont. Monday morning.
Burlington Fire crews battling the blaze at Lodi Road, near Dundas Street West and Walkers Line.
Police are also on scene and assisting with traffic flow in the area.
No further details have been given.
This is a developing story. More to come...