An Oakville high school is in lockdown and multiple schools are under hold and secure orders as police investigate reports of a person with a firearm.

At around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Halton Regional Police Service tweeted that White Oaks Secondary School, near Sixth Line and McCraney Street East, is in lockdown for reports of a male with a firearm in the area.

École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais, Montclair Public School, St. Michael Elementary, Munns Public School and École élémentaire du Chêne have also been placed under hold and secure.

Further details have not yet been released.

There is heavy police presence in the area.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story.