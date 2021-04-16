

The Canadian Press





The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is weighing whether to change its recommendation that Oxford-AstraZeneca not be offered to those under 55.

Health Canada says it considers the vaccine safe.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says the province is considering offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people younger than 55.

Provinces brought in the age restriction in response to rare cases of blood clots in younger people who had received that shot.

One such reaction has been reported in Canada.

Alberta's chief medical health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says she'll discuss with the provincial immunization committee this week whether to expand AstraZeneca shots to more age groups.

But for now, she says anyone between the ages of 55 and 64 should take the shot.

Meanwhile, one of Ontario's top doctors is calling the COVID-19 situation in the province "dire."

This as Premier Doug Ford's government considers new restrictions to deal with an alarming rise in cases.

Yesterday, the province set a new record for daily infections -- logging 4,736 cases.