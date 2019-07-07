

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An hours-long, nationwide outage of Rogers mobile phone service is causing first responders to lose connections with those calling them for help.

Rogers says customers across Canada are suffering mobile phone outages including “dropped calls or are unable to place or receive calls on their mobile phone or wireless home phone service.”

At the moment they say there is no estimated time of restoration of service.

“Some of our wireless customers may experience an intermittent interruption to voice services. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and our teams are working hard to address the interruption as quickly as possible,” spokesperson Michelle Kelly told CTVNews.ca.

Rogers says the disruption is centred on people using 2G or 3G service on the Rogers, Fido or Chatr networks.

Toronto firefighters say they are getting calls from their partners at Toronto police and the moment they answer, the call is dropped.

Police tell them they are also getting calls to 911 that drop the moment they are answered.

When dispatchers call people back to follow up, they say they can only get a busy signal.

Toronto paramedics say they have also experienced dropped calls for service and are treating them as “unknown trouble” calls where they have the address but no other details and are still responding to them.

“We are working diligently to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” a post on Rogers’ service update and support portal read.

Emergency services across Ontario have posted messages in recent hours detailing problems they have encountered connecting with citizens whose calls have dropped as a result of the outage.