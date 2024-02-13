

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to have Canada formally recognize Palestine as a state, saying it would help advance peace in the Middle East.

NDP foreign-affairs critic Heather McPherson is tabling a motion in the House of Commons that would recognize Palestinian territories as a sovereign state.

It is unlikely to come up for a vote anytime soon but McPherson is asking MPs to endorse the motion and put pressure on the Canadian government to follow through.

The British and American governments have said in recent weeks they're considering fully recognizing Palestine.

There has been no similar move from Canada, though the Canadian government endorses the eventual creation of a Palestinian country alongside Israel.

Much of Asia and Africa recognize Palestine, and the Palestinian ambassador to Canada, Mona Abuamara, says Ottawa should to do the same.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.