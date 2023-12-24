Much of southern Ontario is experiencing “near zero visibility” Sunday morning due to “dense fog patches.”

The natioanl weather agency has issued fog advisories for most parts of the province, including – but not limited to - Hamilton and area, Caledon, Halton Mills, Milton, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge, and Newmarket, Georgina, and Uxbridge.

It said that visibility should improve by late this morning.

In the meantime, Environment Canada said that visibility may be “significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility,” it said.