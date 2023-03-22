Customers of one Etobicoke clothing store may want to check the tags on their purchases after police say they seized nearly $2 million worth of fake merchandise.

In early February, police said, investigators were tipped off to an alleged fraud at a business in the area of Kipling Avenue and The Queensway.

Last Friday, police executed a search warrant at "Brands Gone Wild" in connection with the fraud investigation.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they located counterfeit clothing brands within the store, including Nike, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein.

The value of the allegedly seized goods totals $1,885,150, police said.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged Toronto residents Frank Monte, 64, and Michael Guerriero, 45, each with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and pass off description of wares.

Both are set to appear in an Ontario courtroom on May 15.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the fraud investigation to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.