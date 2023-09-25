The former president and treasurer of a Royal Canadian Legion north of Toronto have been charged with defrauding the branch of nearly $35,000, police say.

York Regional Police issued a news release on Monday saying they began an investigation in January 2022 following a tip they received about a branch of the non-profit Canadian veterans' organization in Vaughan, Ont.

According to police, the information they received alleged that the legion branch’s former president had written cheques to herself using money from the legion’s account and used the money for “personal use.”

The investigation uncovered that between 2017 and 2019, former president Giuseppina Fedele wrote herself 34 cheques and made seven e-transfers to her own personal account.

Investigators said, in total, Fedele defrauded the legion of more than $33,518.

The branch’s former treasurer, Nicola Pinto, “participated” in the alleged fraud by signing 24 of the cheques, police said.

The Financial Crimes Unit have charged 56-year-old Giuseppina FEDELE, and 61-year-old Nicola PINTO, of Vaughan, with fraud-related offences in connection with a Royal Canadian Legion in Vaughan.

See more details here:https://t.co/vvnjCPuQAj — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 25, 2023

Fedele, 56, and Pinto, 61, both from Vaughan, Ont. have been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Royal Canadian Legion for comment on the charges but has not yet received a response.

York Regional Police said the investigation is ongoing.