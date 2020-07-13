Hamilton Police are looking for a missing man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in almost a year.

Michael Samdass, 40, from Hamilton, was last seen by his family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, when he left his residence in the area of Aylmer Crescent and Silvervine Drive in Stoney Creek.

Samdass was seen two days later near Yonge Street and Carlton Street in Toronto, but has not been seen since.

“There is no information to suggest Michael has any other connections to the Toronto area,” said Hamilton Police Det. Const. Chelsea Knowles in a video released today. “As well, we don’t believe he is familiar with the city’s geography.”

Samdass is described as 6’3”, with a thin build, black curly hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He also has a scar on his left leg and knee and a tattoo on his left upper arm of a tribal design.

“This is out of character for Michael and we are struggling to make sense of it all,” said Samdass’ youngest sister Leah Gerrard in the video released by police. “We are reaching out today, asking you to help find Michael.”

Police say they have exhausted all efforts to find Samdass and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.