New coronavirus travel measures take effect at Canada's airports, land border crossings
Travellers, who are not affected by new quarantine rules, arrive at Terminal 3 at Pearson Airport in Toronto early Monday, February 22, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all travellers entering Canada by air would have to quarantine in a hotel for three days at their own expense starting later today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 22, 2021 5:21AM EST
OTTAWA -- A mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for most travellers landing at Canadian airports comes into effect today, along with a suite of measures meant to prevent contagious COVID-19 variants from entering the country.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the tighter border controls are meant to keep everyone safe, not punish travellers.
Anyone flying into the country will be required to foot the bill for their hotel stays.
They will also have to complete multiple COVID-19 tests in the days after they arrive in Canada.
Most incoming travellers will need to get tested for the virus upon arrival and again towards the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Travellers arriving at land borders will be given self-swab kits, and testing will be provided on-site at five high-volume border crossings.
They'll need to complete a second test on Day 10 of their self-isolation period.