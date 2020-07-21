The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario surpassed 200 for the first time in several weeks, with the highest number of new infections reported in Peel Region.

Ontario reported 203 new cases of the virus today, up from the 135 confirmed one day prior.

This is the first time the province has exceeded 200 new cases of COVID-19 since June 29, when 257 new infections were confirmed in Ontario.

With only 92 new resolved cases reported over the past 24 hours, new cases have outpaced recoveries for the fourth consecutive day, bringing the total number of active case in the province up to 1,586.

Peel Region has seen a significant uptick in cases in recent days with 57 confirmed in the most recent epidemiological report.

Another notable increase was reported in Ottawa, where an additional 43 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours.

The spike in new cases comes as many regions in Ontario gear up to enter Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan.

While Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex all remain in Stage 2, it should be noted that Ottawa has been given the green light to advance to Stage 3 on Friday, a move which will allow additional businesses to reopen and indoor dining to resume in the region.

An additional 30 cases were reported in Toronto today and 24 new infections were confirmed in Windsor-Essex.

“While one day of data, today’s increase is concerning,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet published on Tuesday morning.

Elliott noted that more than 50 per cent of all new cases involve people under the age of 39 (116).

“Ontarians of all ages need to continue to adhere to public health guidelines: maintain only one social circle of 10 people, physically distance with anyone outside of it and wear a face covering when doing so is a challenge,” she said.

New cases in GTA:

Peel Region: 57

Toronto: 30

York: 10

Durham: 4

Halton: 2