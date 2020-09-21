The number of new COVID-19 infections in the province has once again surpassed 400 after a slight dip in new cases on Sunday.

Provincial health officials are reporting 425 new cases today, up from the 365 confirmed one day earlier.

This marks the highest daily case count recorded in the province since June 2.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 351, up from 218 one week ago.

After processing more than 40,000 tests on Sunday, a new record in the province, only 31,700 tests were completed over the past 24 hours.

That pushes the province's case positivity rate to 1.34 per cent, up from 0.91 per cent one day earlier.

The number of active cases in Ontario also continues to climb.

Ontario now has 3,299 active COVID-19 infections, up from 2,627 last week.

This is a significant increase compared to late July, when the province had fewer than 900 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Two more deaths were reported today, including one patient at a long-term care facility, bringing the total number of centrally-confirmed virus-related deaths to 2,829.

Of the new cases reported today, 175 were from Toronto, 84 were from Peel Region, and 60 were from Ottawa.

This is the highest single-day tally reported in Toronto since May 30, when 184 new cases were confirmed in the city.

"We obviously know those numbers are headed in the wrong direction," infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Monday morning.

He said while testing has drastically improved in recent months, the spike in new cases is not simply a reflection of increased testing capacity.

"We are testing more and I think it is fair to say that those numbers are a much better reflection of what the ground truth is compared to many months ago when we were only doing about 5,00 tests per day... Having said that, the amount of testing is not the only feature accounting for those case numbers," he said.

"This is a true rise in the number of new cases per day. This is a true rise in the seven-day average. This is getting worse, not better and we really need to be very mindful of our behaviour and things that we can do as individuals to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Hospitalizations, deaths will rise if Ont. stays on current path: Bogoch

The province says according to the data it has access to, 65 patients with COVID-19 are currently receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals with 22 of those patients in intensive care.

Officials note that about 35 hospitals did not submit data to the province over the weekend and the number of hospitalized patients will likely increase when "compliance increases."

Back in June, the last time active cases were this high in the province, virus-related hospitalizations exceeded 500.

Bogoch said the fact that there are fewer hospitalizations this time around is likely due to the fact that the majority of new cases in the province are in people under the age of 40.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday that approximately 70 per cent of all new cases involve people in that demographic.

"We know 20 to 30-year-olds just don't get that sick. Some of them do but most people don't. Most people will have a mild course of illness and recover. What we also know is this is a very contagious infection and it doesn't take a lot of time for this to spread into other age groups," Bogoch said.

"We are already starting to see earlier indications that it is spreading into other age groups. It also doesn't stay in a single geographic location for long. I mean now we are hearing about Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa, but if we don't do anything it will spread to other geographic locations."

Bogoch said if Ontario stays on the current course, the number of hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, and deaths will rise.

"It is not going stay within the 20 to 30 year-old cohort and it is not going to stay within the current geographic location for long and sadly you will ultimately see an increase in the number of hospitalizations, ICU stays and deaths if the current trend continues."

New cases in the GTA:

Toronto - 175

Peel - 84

Durham - 14

Halton - 12

York - 20