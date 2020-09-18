New COVID-19 cases in Ontario have surpassed 400 for the first time in three months.

Provincial health officials reported 401 new cases of the virus today, up from the 293 confirmed on Thursday and the 315 recorded on Wednesday.

Daily case counts have been steadily rising over the past week and today’s number is the highest reported in the province since the beginning of June.

"Locally, there are 130 new cases in Toronto with 82 in Peel and 61 in Ottawa. 67 per cent of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Friday.

"Hospitalizations remain stable with small declines in both ICU admissions and the number of patients on ventilators."

Elliott said nearly 36,000 tests were completed over the past 24 hours, bringing the case positivity rate to 1.1 per cent.

