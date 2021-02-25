New COVID-19 modelling will be released later this afternoon amid some signs that the pandemic could be worsening in parts of Ontario.

Modelling that was released two weeks ago warned that daily case counts could start rising again in late February as the more infectious B.1.1.7 variant takes hold in the community and surpass 5,000 in late March in “the most likely scenario.”

At the time Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the province's COVID-19 science table, warned that we face a “very real risk of a third wave and potentially a third lockdown” if restrictions are loosened while the more infectious variant is circulating.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average has declined since then, going from 1,264 to 1,084.

But it is up slightly since last week and on Wednesday Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa revealed that the reproductive number in Ontario’s biggest city is up to 1.1. from 0.8 one week prior, pointing to a worsening pandemic.

“This means that right now in Toronto each new case of COVID 19 is giving rise to more than one new case of COVID 19. It means that our epidemic is in a position where it is again growing. This is not where we want to be,” de Villa said.

There have only been 462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in Ontario, 449 of which have been the B.1.1.7 strain.

However, more than a thousand samples have screened positive for variants of concerns and officials said Monday that 14.3 per cent of all positives in Ontario last week appear to be variants of concern.

The increasing spread of variants comes as the Ford government allows businesses in many parts of the province to reopen.

Toronto, Peel and North Bay remain under a strict lockdown and stay-at-home order until at least March 8.

The modelling will be released at 3 p.m. CP24.com will have a live stream.